Mozambique: Renamo Threatens to Sue Mayor of Boane

Maputo — Boane (Mozambique), 11 Sep (AIM) - Antonio Muchanga, the candidate for governor of Maputo province for the main Mozambican opposition party, Renamo, on Wednesday threatened to sue the mayor of the municipality of Boane for ordering the access road to the municipal market to be blocked.

Renamo's leader and presidential candidate, Ossufo Momade, was visiting Boane in his election campaign, but the Renamo campaigners found that obstacles such blocks of concrete, trucks and other construction vehicles were blocking the road to the market.

When journalists visited the market, before the Renamo group arrived, the road was open. A short while later, supporters of the ruling Frelimo party placed the obstacles to make the road impassable. Several of the Frelimo supporters stood by the barricades, handing out Frelimo T-shirts

The Renamo group had to find another, narrower path to bypass the obstacles but were unable to enter the market, and campaign among the vendors and their clients.

"We want to express our disappointment at the attitude of Frelimo and of the mayor of the municipality (Jacinto Loureiro) for ordering that the road be blocked", Muchanga told reporters. "I promise you that I will sue Loureiro for blocking the entrance to the market. We have to take measures against the mayor because he is abusing his position".

Despite the barricades, Momade and Muchanga addressed a crowd in the middle of the alternative road. They promised that, if Renamo wins the general elections on 15 October, it will refuse to pay any of the "hidden debts" inherited from the previous government, led by President Armando Guebuza.

These debts result from the illicit guarantees given by the government for loans of over two billion US dollars obtained by three fraudulent, security linked companies from the banks Credit Suisse and VTB of Russia. The loan guarantees violated both the Mozambican constitution and the 2013 and 2014 budget laws.

"Let's vote for Ossufo Momade because his hands are clean and he has nothing to do with the hidden debts", declared Muchanga.

Muchanga also promised that a Renamo government will reduce the price of water and electricity and build good quality roads and other infrastructures. "For this to happen, you have to vote for Ossufo Momade and for Renamo", he urged.