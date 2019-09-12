Nigeria: Jury Indicts Obinwanne Okeke, May Forfeit $11 Million, Diamond Ring

Photo: Invictus Group
Obinwanne Okeke is the founder of Invictus Group.
11 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Samuel Ogundipe

A federal grand jury in the United States has indicted Obinwanne Okeke for $11 million fraud.

The decision affirmed the investigation of the U.S. Department of Justice, conducted by the F.B.I, and now set the stage for commencement of criminal trial.

Besides the indictment, the jury also recommended that Mr Okeke be made to forfeit at least $11 million in cash and asset or both if convicted.

An emerald cut engagement ring found on him when he was arrested should also be forfeited, the jury ruled.

Mr Okeke, 31, was arrested on August 6 in the U.S. and slammed with two counts of computer and wire fraud. He was subsequently taken before a court and remanded in prison following preliminary hearings.

While he remained in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, a grand jury was set up to look into the allegations against him.

The jury returned on September 9 with an indictment of Mr Okeke for the $11 million fraud.

A grand jury typically consists of 23 people who may not necessarily be lawyers or have law enforcement backgrounds.

The F.B.I. had detailed the fraud in its criminal affidavit against Mr Okeke as involving a subsidiary of heavy equipment manufacturer, Caterpillar. The business email compromise (BEC) fraud was carried out in 2018, American authorities said.

The jury agreed with the F.B.I. findings that Mr Okeke, better known in Nigeria as 'businessman' Invictus Obi, was the individual who committed the fraud alongside others.

It was unclear whether Mr Okeke's alleged accomplices have been identified or authorities have deliberately concealed their details because they are still at large.

With the indictment, Mr Okeke's trial will now commence on September 16, PREMIUM TIMES learnt. Douglas Miller, a U.S. magistrate at a federal courthouse in Newport News, Virginia, has been assigned as the presiding judge in the criminal matter.

Mr Okeke, who faces up to 30 years if convicted, has named John Iweanoge, a Washington D.C. attorney of Nigerian origin, as his lead counsel. He would be expected to enter a plea during his September 16 appearance.

Mr Okeke, 31, had been widely celebrated in local and foreign media as a shining light amongst Nigerian youth.

He said he founded Invictus Group, which has business interests in real estate, oil and gas, renewable energy amongst others.

He had travelled to the U.S. apparently without a prior knowledge that he was being investigated by the F.B.I. and settled in Alexandria, Virginia, about 13 kilometres south of Washington D.C.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.