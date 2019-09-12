Zimbabwe: Latest - Mugabe's Body Arrives From Singapore

Photo: The Herald
President Emmerson Mnangagwa, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and former First Lady Grace Mugabe, centre, at the arrival of former President Robert Mugabe’s body from Singapore at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare.
11 September 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

THE body of the late former President Robert Mugabe finally arrived from Singapore this Wednesday afternoon with the plane which ferried the once powerful leader touching down at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport at exactly 15:30 hrs.

It was received with cheers from thousands of mourners who had started trickling in from around 11am.

Accompanying the body was Mugabe's widow, Grace and the former First Couple's three children and son-in-law Simbarashe Chikore as well as a few relatives.

The Mugabe family came aboard the charter flight A6-DAS and almost all were dressed in mourning black attires.

The airport tarmac was a brief cacophony of cheering voices but swiftly switched to a low key as the family walked out of the plane.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived at exactly 14:50pm accompanied by tight security to welcome the body of his predecessor whom he forcibly removed from power in November 2017.

It was difficult to read the facial expression on Grace, whose face was covered with a black veil and also on Mnangagwa and wife, Auxillia since the media was restricted to some 30 metres from a stage which was mounted on the tarmac for the solemn occasion.

Some notable Zimbabwean figures who were at the airport were Vice President Kembo Mohadi, who led the delegation to collect his former boss's body from Singapore, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and her predecessor Sydney Sekeramayi.

Mnangagwa stood close to Grace as the once bitter enemies witnessed Mugabe's brown casket being brought down from the cargo section of the jet by some military officers.

A military band played some instrumental Chimurenga music.

Speaking soon after the arrival of his former boss's body, Mnangagwa called on Zimbabweans to attend Mugabe's burial in their numbers on Sunday.

He also begged locals to remain peaceful during the funeral wake of their former leader.

Mnangagwa said Mugabe's body will proceed to the army's One Commando Barracks for military prayers before it is taken to Mugabe's blue roof mansion in Harare's upmarket Borrowdale suburb same day.

"More details with regards to proceedings will be announced thereafter," Mnangagwa said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

More on This
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe
Mugabe's Public Funeral Service Set For September 14
Zimbabwe Opposition Divided Over Reaction to Mugabe's Death
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.