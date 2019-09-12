Rwanda to Open New Air Routes

11 September 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hugues Mugemana and Mugisha Come Emmanuel

Parliament Tuesday approved a draft law that paves way for Rwanda to cooperate with 32 countries in the aviation sector.

The Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASA) opens the way for 92 new air routes for the national carrier RwandAir, according to Amb. Claver Gatete, the Minister of Infrastructure.

The law is a window opened for the growth of trade and tourism of local air transportation.

"These are just 32 agreements, 92 have been finalised and more will be signed," said Gatete shortly after the parliament's approval.

Normally, BASA permit designated airlines of contracting countries to operate commercial flights that cover the transport of passengers and cargo between those two countries. They also normally regulate frequency and capacity of air services between countries, pricing and other commercial aspects.

In a bid to boost trade and tourism, the minister said the agreements will, "broaden our business wings so our country can cooperate with many other countries."

The Director of Transport Division at the Ministry of Infrastructure, Alphred Byiringiro, told The New Times that despite the national carrier not being able to cover all the new routes right away, it was a proactive step.

In the meantime, the minister said, more foreign carriers will be able to fly to Rwanda.

The laws allow both parties to the agreement to initiate their operations which will liberalise commercial civil aviation services of passengers and cargo.

African countries involved include Angola, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Comoros, Djibouti, Benin, Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, Ghana, Mali, Morocco, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, São Tome and Principe, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Togo, and Zambia.

Transcontinental agreements involve routes to the Bahamas, China, Hellenic, Iceland, India, Italy, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, the Swiss Federal Council, and Sri Lanka.

Rwanda has, in the past, signed BASAs with several countries that include Cape Verde, Uganda, Sudan, South Sudan, Lesotho, Swaziland, the Central African Republic (CAR), Canada, Kenya, Malawi and Tanzania - as part of government efforts to increase air connectivity and deepen trade in Africa and beyond.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
Business
East Africa
Transport
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.