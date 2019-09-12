Rwanda: Kigali Golf Club Set to Become 18-Hole Course

The upcoming Cimerwa Golf Tournament will mark the temporary suspension of events at the Kigali Golf Club (KGC) to pave way for redevelopment from nine holes to an international 18-hole course.

Construction works start on October 13 and the facility will be reopened for competitions in May 2020.

Speaking to Times Sport, KGC captain Davis Kashaka also revealed that the revamped Kigali Golf Club will accommodate a bowling alley and squash court.

"The ultimate goal for redevelopment is to attract more golf tourists, but, most importantly, to be eligible to host big international competitions," said Kashaka.

"With nine holes, there is a certain number of golfers we can't exceed in a single competition. Once extended to 18-hole course, that limitation will be no more. We will be able to bid for and host bigger competitions and star golfers from around the continent and beyond."

It is reported that the revamped KGC will host the Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM) golf event, one of the activities lined up during the 26th CHOGM Meeting to be held in Kigali, in June next year.

In a separate interview, Josue Dushimimana, General Manager of the Rwanda Ultimate Golf Course Ltd, the company contracted to handle the redevelopment project, said the facility will grow almost triple its current size.

By press time, Wednesday, the budget for the redevelopment works was yet to be made public, but the cost of the project's first phase - between 2015 and 2018 - was estimated at $3 million (about Rwf 2.7 billion).

CIME-Golf tourney back

Happening this weekend (Friday and Saturday) for a third year running, this year's Cimerwa tournament has attracted a record 138 golfers from five countries, including players from as far as South Africa.

The two-day competition has registered remarkable progress since its inception in 2017 when it attracted only 70 golfers, before the number grew to 110 last year.