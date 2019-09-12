Zimbabwe: Mugabe's Body Arrives in Zimbabwe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and former First Lady Grace Mugabe, centre, at the arrival of former President Robert Mugabe’s body from Singapore at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare.

The remains of the late former President Robert Mugabe has arrived in Zimbabwe and was received by his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa who heaped praises on his former boss as a revolutionary leader and an icon of pan Africanism.

Mugabe's body touched down at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe international airport at around 1500hrs accompanied by his wife Grace and children, Vice President Kembo Mohadi among other officials who were aboard the gulf plane often used by Mnangagwa on his trips in and outside the country.

Addressing thousands of people including Zanu PF party supporters, immediate family members and government officials after receiving Mugabe's body, Mnangagwa hailed his former boss as a revolutionary leader who whose contribution led to the independence of Zimbabwe.

"We are gathered here to receive our founding father of the nation of independent Zimbabwe, our commander during our armed liberation struggle

"An icon of pan Africanism, the man that created our nation, the man that led us to this day has left us.

"We are gathered here to received his body, we are grieved and we say our sincere and deep condolences to the former first lady who has brought the body amai Grace Mugabe with us here and the children who are also here and the immediate family who are here.

"To the entire nation of Zimbabwe, our people across the board are grieved and are mourning are mourning because the light which led us to independence is no more but his works, his ideology will continue to bind this nation

"May i take this opportunity to say to you the great people of Zimbabwe that on the day we shall lay him to rest on Sunday, I appeal to you in your hundreds, in your thousands in your millions to show your love of our great leader," said Mnangagwa.

After leaving RGM International airport, Mugabe's body passed through One Commando barracks on its way to his private residence the Blue Roof in Borrowdale where the full funeral programme until his burial will be announced.

Mugabe died on Friday last week after a long illness that saw him spend over four months in Singapore.

He was removed from power in November 2017 through a military led coup and was replaced by his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He will be buried at the National Heroes Acre on Sunday. where over 20 current and former head of states