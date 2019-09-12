Rwanda, Uganda Officials to Meet in Kigali

11 September 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Karuhanga

Rwanda and Uganda's ministers for foreign affairs and those in charge of internal affairs, as well as heads of intelligence, are set to meet in Kigali on Monday next week in the latest attempt to normalise their deteriorating relations.

The meeting is a follow up on the agreement signed by both countries in Luanda, Angola last month aimed at resolving the ongoing stand-off.

The development was confirmed Wednesday by Amb. Olivier Nduhungirehe, Rwanda's Minister of State in charge of the East African Community.

"The Ad Hoc Commission referred to in the Luanda Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will meet in Kigali on Monday," he said.

In the agreement signed last month, between President Paul Kagame and his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, committed to working to normalise border activity, among other resolutions.

After the Luanda meeting, a commission for the implementation of the pact was set up.

The commission is headed by the ministers of foreign affairs and composed of the minsters in charge of internal affairs and heads of intelligence of both countries.

The Luanda agreement was facilitated by Angola and DR Congo.

It was witnessed by Presidents João Lourenço of Angola, Félix Tshisekedi of DR Congo and President Sassou Nguesso of Congo-Brazzaville.

The agreement signed in Angola was expected to take effect immediately upon signature, as committed by the two heads of state, but there has not been any progress.

Kigali has insisted that all commitments made in the MoU must be implemented.

The commitments include; respecting the sovereignty of each other's and of the neighbouring countries; and refraining from actions conducive to destabilization or subversion in the territory of the other party and neighbouring countries, thereby eliminating all factors that may such perception, as well as acts such as the financing, training and infiltration of destabilizing forces.

