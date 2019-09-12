Kenya: Gor Mahia's Financial Woes Deepen After Odinga, Sonko Snub Fundraiser

11 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Opposition leader Raila Odinga and Nairobi governor Mike Sonko appeared to snub Gor Mahia's fundraiser held in Nairobi on Tuesday night.

The event raised Sh300,000 in cash and a further Sh1 million in pledges, far less the club's target of Sh5 million.

This amount has left club chairman Ambrose Rachier scratching his head as to how the cash strapped-club will now honour its obligations this season.

"The fundraiser was given a wide berth and most of those we had invited didn't show up. Even the guest of honour didn't come. We are in a very bad situation," Rachier said.

Rachier also confirmed that the club coffers are empty after sponsors SportPesa withdraw funding the club last month.

Former Kenyan international, McDonald Mariga, who has recently joined politics, had also indicated that he would grace the function, but he too didn't show up.

The Kenyan champions are supposed to travel to Algeria and play USM Algers on Sunday in a Caf Africa Champions League assignment.

With this development, Rachier will be hoping the government will bail the team out by providing return air tickets to enable the contingent honour this international assignment.

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved.

