Botswana: Relay Teams Set to Compete At World Champs

Gaborone — Both the men and women's 4x400m relay teams have made it to the IAAF World Championships to be held in Doha this month.

Only top 16 teams will compete at the World Championships and the two teams are in the top 16 bracket after the qualification closing date on Friday midnight.

The men's 4x400m team is ranked 15th after clocking 3:01.78 at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, while the women's team is ranked 12th with a time of 3:26:86, which they clocked at the same competition.

Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) vice president-technical, Tshepo Kelaotswe has confirmed that the two team had gone through, and they would represent the country at the World Championships.

Kelaotswe said the association waited with abated breath for the closing date.

"We were on position 14 for a very long time, but last month at the 2019 Pan American Games, Colombia relegated us to position 15 after clocking 3:01.41,this alone was clear indication that we were skating on thin ice, but now it is done we are in," he said.

The vice president however said failing to send the team to Yokohama World Relays had haunted the association.

For the whole period before qualification closing date, he said BAA was frustrated that Botswana might miss a golden opportunity of competing at the World Championships.

Furthermore, he said they had learnt that the World Relays were 'a must attend event' as that placed countries in better places of qualifying without having to wait for their fate to be decided on closing dates.

Kelaotswe said they would assemble a pool of athletes who would leave an indelible mark in Doha.

"I am aware that Batswana are worried that some athletes had sustained injuries in Rabat and people are worried as to whether our team will perform to the best of their ability," he said.

Kelaotswe said the pool of athletes they had were in the same level with Baboloki Thebe and Isaac Makwala.

He said he was confident that Botswana had a very strong team, which would bring good results from the World Championships.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>