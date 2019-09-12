Nigeria: Fayemi's Wife Intensifies Campaign Against FGM, Open Defecation

12 September 2019
Leadership (Abuja)
By Alo Abiola

The wife of Ekiti State Governor Some Erelu Bisi Fayemi has intensified campaign against the practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) rape and open defecation in the state.

As the campaigns get to the grassroots, practitioners of the female circumcision in Ekiti State have renounced the age long business with the pledge not to return to the dangerous practice.

They surrendered their instruments to the wife of the Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, after realising the danger Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) posed to the health and the lives of women.

The repentant FGN practitioners also signed a pact with the state government not to engage in the practice at Ikole and Omuo Ekiti where Mrs Fayemi flagged off women empowerment and advocacy programme to be taken to all the 16 local government areas of the state.

Mrs Fayemi, who commended the converts for renouncing the obsolete practice at both council presented them with cash gift for them to establish legitimate businesses as means if livelihood.

"If you continue to refrain from the practice, the state government will give you more Empowerment. The practice is obsolete and I want you to drop it. There many others who are not here among you, go and talk to them as well".

The first lady promised that the government won't surrender the war being waged against rape, Female Genital Mutilation(FGN), child slavery and open defecation that have constituted national shame to the state.

Mrs Fayemi revealed that Ekiti was ranked first in open defecation and third in female genital Mutilation practices in Nigeria , promising that local FGN practitioners, who are ready to surrender their instruments will be empowered by the state government.

