Nigeria: Tribunal Judgment - I Was Unperturbed All Along - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday said that he was unperturbed ever since the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, filled a suit at the Tribunal to challenge his February 23, victory.

Disclosing this few hours after the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja dismissed the petition PDP and Atiku lodged against him, the victorious Buhari said that his victory is for Nigerians who trooped out to overwhelmingly elect him for a second term in office.

"Good conscience fears no evil report. I was unperturbed all along, because I knew Nigerians freely gave us the mandate. We are now vindicated," the President declares.

He dedicated the victory to God, and to Nigerians, while also commending the judiciary for "dispensing justice without fear or favour."

President Buhari extended a hand of fellowship to those who had felt aggrieved at the outcome of the election, and went to court, noting that it was within their democratic rights.

He noted, however, that with the pronouncement of the judiciary, "it is time for the country to move forward as one cohesive body, putting behind us all bickering and potential distractions over an election in which Nigerians spoke clearly and resoundingly."

Vanguard