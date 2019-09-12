Nigeria: Xenophobia - 187 Out of 313 Nigerians Arrive Lagos Airport From South Africa

Photo: Pixabay
Nigeria flag
11 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

Following the plan by the Federal Government in partnership with Air Peace Airline to evacuate Nigerians willing to return home due to the xenophobic attack in South Africa, only 187 out of the 313 scheduled to return today (Wednesday) arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The returnees reportedly left OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg around 4:00 pm and arrived Nigeria around 9:34 pm.

A foreign affairs ministry official, Mr Kimiebi Ebenfa, who was on board the flight, confirmed their arrival.

He said, "We just landed safely despite the delays in South Africa."

The returnees comprising men, women and children were the first batch of the 640 Nigerians who registered for evacuation following the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Ebenfa said the flight was originally scheduled for 10:00 a.m but was delayed by the slow check-in process and immigration clearance.

"Out of the 313 confirmed for the first batch, only 84 were cleared so far," he said at 9:35 a.m before the flight took off around 4:00 p.m.

According to him, the flight was delayed due to the slow process of check-in and immigration clearance.

"There were also complaints of system failure."

Vanguard.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

More on This
Over 100 Nigerians Back on Home Soil After South African Attacks
Nigeria to Fly 600 Citizens Back from South Africa Amid Violence
South Africa, Nigeria Govts Attempt to Smooth the Cracks
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
South Africa
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.