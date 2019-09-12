South Africa: In My Home Town the Cops Are Corrupt, Xenophobic, Homophobic and Feared

opinion

Daveyton police accept bribes, show up late at crime scenes and treat people in need of their services very badly.

Some issues are no longer news in South Africa because we just accept the status quo. For example, it is an open secret we have serious issues with police officers abiding by the laws they swore to uphold when they took office.

In the past week, we saw the police going up and down in our communities trying to fight off xenophobic attacks. This could have been avoided had they taken the law seriously from the outset.

What South Africans are doing now - attacking other Africans - should not be tolerated and should be looked down upon. The same should be done to the type of service offered to all residents by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Our police not only accept bribes, or take their time to show up at a crime scene, they also treat those in need of their services very badly. Women have reported how badly they have been treated by the police when reporting cases of gender-based violence.

The Minister of Police and police commissioners take their own sweet time to respond to...