South Africa: TV Presenter Tracey Lange Announces Engagement With Stunning Photo

12 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nikita Coetzee

Johannesburg — TV and radio personality Tracey Lange is officially off the market.

The talk show host announced on Wednesday that she will be marrying partner Avukile Mabombo, saying that they have been keeping their engagement a secret for a while.

"It's been our secret for a while and now we're ready to share it," she captioned a picture on social media. The star ended off her status with the hashtag #Engaged.

The beautiful picture shows Tracey and her fiancé embracing each other framed by an engagement ring.

Congratulatory comments came streaming in on Instagram, with the likes of Zoe Brown, Armand Aucamp and Elana Afrika celebrating Tracey.

Source: The Juice

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

