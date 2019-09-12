South Africa: Stability and Procurement the Biggest Issues At PRASA, Its Interim Board Chair Says in Parliament

analysis

On Wednesday there was mild laughter when Prasa interim board chair Khanyisile Kweyama said her team had 'gagged' her about speaking about the embattled entity's problems. But, when she started speaking about procurement and stability issues at the state-owned entity, it was no longer a laughing matter.

The issues at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) are not unknowns - issues with safety, corruption, unstable leadership, malpractice - and then there's the War Room. But on Wednesday, Kweyama unpacked in Parliament about the entity's biggest problem: a lack of proper procurement and stability.

"When we were preparing for this meeting, they gagged me and said I must not wash our dirty linen in public because they know that I'm sometimes fond of doing that," she said. This elicited some laughter from the room. Until she spoke about stability and procurement at the embattled entity.

Prasa appeared before the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Select Committee on Transport, Public Service and Administration, Public Works and Infrastructure on Wednesday morning about matters related to their Annual Report and Strategic Plan. Kweyama arrived with a full contingent of officials - from Nkosinathi Sishi, the Group CEO and several board members to...