Angola: South Africa Reiterates Importance of Relations With Angola

Luanda — The importance of preserving cooperation relations between Angola and South Africa was reaffirmed on Tuesday (10) in Luanda by the special South African envoy, Khulo Mbtaha.

"I have come to explain the situation in South Africa and to reaffirm that relations between the two countries are important," Khulo Mbtaha told reporters after an audience granted by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

Many have been detained as result of wave of xenophobic violence in South Africa, targeting mainly foreign citizens.

President Ciryl Ramaphosa's International Relations assistant, bearer of a letter related to the attacks on foreign citizens in that country, was received, minutes after President João Lourenço returned from Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo, where he attended the 5th Investing in Africa Forum.

Relations between Angola and South Africa have been strengthened in recent years, with Angolan mining sector attracting the interest of South African mining companies.

The renewal of relations between the countries, which are members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), is an indicator of a new era for the region, with the two regional powers cooperating diplomatically and promoting regional trade.