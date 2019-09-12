South Africa: The Recommended Summary Dismissal of Its Secretary, Gengezi Mgidlana, Parliamentary Processes and Potential Potholes

12 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

Parliament's presiding officers have accepted a recommendation to summarily dismiss suspended Secretary to Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana. It was a disciplinary process lasting more than two years, but it has not quite yet reached the end of the road.

The announcement was short and came at the end of Wednesday's lunchtime meeting of the Joint Standing Committee on the Financial Management of Parliament. But it was an announcement which left little doubt that the suspended Secretary to Parliament, Gengezi Mgidlana, had run out of room - at least as far as Parliament's Speaker and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) are concerned.

"On four of the seven charges, he was found guilty of serious misconduct with a sanction of summary dismissal. The other two charges (he was found guilty on) were final warnings," National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise told MPs, adding later: "We have decided to accept the recommendations."

The exact charges Mgidlana was facing have never been spelt out in detail since he went on special leave at his request in June 2017, or after his official suspension in November 2017 on the back of Parliament's internal audit committee investigation report on various claims of what was widely...

