Malawi: Hrdc Security Personnel Apprehends State Spy, Beats Him Up

Fierce government critic Timothy Mtambo says his security personnel have apprehended a state spy who was trailing the human rights activist in Lilongwe.

Mtambo (2ndL) with other CSOs activitist during the recent protests

This has come just hours after the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson announced a new wave of anti-Jane Ansah protests from September 18 to 20 across the country.

An identity card which the security personnel found on the man says he is a National Intelligence security officer which is under the Office of the President and Cabinet.

His name, according to the ID, is C.Kafumbwa.

According to Mtambo and his security personnel, Kafumbwa, was apprehended while following the rights activist in Area 10, Lilongwe.

"He is one of the assailants who attempted to bomb our vehicle at Cross Roads two weeks ago," said Mtambo.

The suspect has been assaulted before being taken to Area 3 police station.

Police and OPC officials are yet to comment on the incident but Mtambo has released pictures of the suspect in social media platforms.