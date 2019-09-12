Malawi: Hrdc Security Personnel Apprehends State Spy, Beats Him Up

11 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Fierce government critic Timothy Mtambo says his security personnel have apprehended a state spy who was trailing the human rights activist in Lilongwe.

A national intelligence security officer identified as C Kafumbwa Assaulted Kafumba Mtambo (2ndL) with other CSOs activitist during the recent protests

This has come just hours after the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson announced a new wave of anti-Jane Ansah protests from September 18 to 20 across the country.

An identity card which the security personnel found on the man says he is a National Intelligence security officer which is under the Office of the President and Cabinet.

His name, according to the ID, is C.Kafumbwa.

According to Mtambo and his security personnel, Kafumbwa, was apprehended while following the rights activist in Area 10, Lilongwe.

"He is one of the assailants who attempted to bomb our vehicle at Cross Roads two weeks ago," said Mtambo.

The suspect has been assaulted before being taken to Area 3 police station.

Police and OPC officials are yet to comment on the incident but Mtambo has released pictures of the suspect in social media platforms.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.