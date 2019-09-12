Tanzania: Magufuli Visits Bishop Ruwa'ichi At Muhimbili Hospital

11 September 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRESIDENT John Magufuli on Tuesday visited Archbishop of Dar es Salaam, Yuda Thaddaeus Ruwa'ichi, who is receiving treatment at the Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI).

Archbishop Ruwa'ichi suffered a stroke in Moshi, Kilimanjaro region,where he began treatment at the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC), but was later flown to MOI where he underwent head surgery.

MOI Neurosurgery Specialist, Prof Joseph Kahamba said after the surgery, Bishop Ruwa'ichi's condition has begun to improve.

President Magufuli together with doctors and nurses at the hospital prayed for the Bishop to recover quickly and continue with his daily duties.

While in the intensive care ward, Dr Magufuli also took time to visit other patients who underwent head surgery, and expressed his satisfaction with the significant progress made in the institution, which now offers treatment for major surgery that was not available locally.

Full report will be published in the Daily News on Wednesday.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.