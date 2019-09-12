Tanzania: Magufuli Visits Bishop Ruwa'ichi At Muhimbili Hospital

PRESIDENT John Magufuli on Tuesday visited Archbishop of Dar es Salaam, Yuda Thaddaeus Ruwa'ichi, who is receiving treatment at the Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI).

Archbishop Ruwa'ichi suffered a stroke in Moshi, Kilimanjaro region,where he began treatment at the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC), but was later flown to MOI where he underwent head surgery.

MOI Neurosurgery Specialist, Prof Joseph Kahamba said after the surgery, Bishop Ruwa'ichi's condition has begun to improve.

President Magufuli together with doctors and nurses at the hospital prayed for the Bishop to recover quickly and continue with his daily duties.

While in the intensive care ward, Dr Magufuli also took time to visit other patients who underwent head surgery, and expressed his satisfaction with the significant progress made in the institution, which now offers treatment for major surgery that was not available locally.

