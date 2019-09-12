Nigeria: NAFDAC Integrates Electronic Licensing for Import Transactions

12 September 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has completed its integration of electronic licenses for the procession of import transactions across Nigeria.

In a statement made available to THISDAY recently, the Director General, NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye said importers, freight forwarders, Nigerian Customs licensed agents, port stakeholders, authorised dealer banks and the general public should take notice of the new policy.

Stating that this will help for seamless processing of import transactions on the Nigeria Single Window for Trade, she said: "This commenced September 9, 2019.

" In order to utilise the electronic licenses for the processing of Form "M" for the NAFDAC Regulated Products, clients would be required to input their Approval Reference Code stated on their NAFDAC e-licenses on the platform."

"Holders of valid NAFDAC registration certificates and other import documents that are not in electronic formats are advised to visit the web address b..tlPs:I Itrade.gov.ng/nafdac and click NAFDAC e-License for digitisation of such documents," she added.

