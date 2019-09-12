Kenya: Mombasa Police Arrest Terror Suspect in Dawn Raid

A terror suspect was shot and injured in a police raid in Mombasa County on Monday, and then taken to hospital under in their custody.

Salim Aboud Khalid alias Survivor was apprehended in an operation at Tudor Mwisho, led by the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit.

Mombasa divisional police commander (OCPD) Eliud Monari said the suspect attempted to attack police with a knife after he was flushed out of his hiding place.

They shot him in the arm and leg to immobilise him, the OCPD said, adding he was taken to Coast Provincial General Hospital.

THE RAID

Witnesses said at least 17 police officers went to the hideout in four vehicles - a Land Cruiser Prado, a Probox, a Toyota Premio and a Subaru Forester.

They divided themselves into three groups and asked residents to stay indoors.

Sounds of gunshots rent the air in the usually quiet neighbourhood for close to 20 minutes from about 6am.

"They did not shoot to kill. The first person escaped," said a resident who did not want to be named.

Regarding this claim, Mr Monari noted that they arrested their target and that he did not know about another suspect.

Another resident said, "They asked several times for the person to surrender before shooting."