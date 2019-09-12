Kenya: Mombasa Police Arrest Terror Suspect in Dawn Raid

11 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Wachira Mwangi

A terror suspect was shot and injured in a police raid in Mombasa County on Monday, and then taken to hospital under in their custody.

Salim Aboud Khalid alias Survivor was apprehended in an operation at Tudor Mwisho, led by the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit.

Mombasa divisional police commander (OCPD) Eliud Monari said the suspect attempted to attack police with a knife after he was flushed out of his hiding place.

They shot him in the arm and leg to immobilise him, the OCPD said, adding he was taken to Coast Provincial General Hospital.

THE RAID

Witnesses said at least 17 police officers went to the hideout in four vehicles - a Land Cruiser Prado, a Probox, a Toyota Premio and a Subaru Forester.

They divided themselves into three groups and asked residents to stay indoors.

Sounds of gunshots rent the air in the usually quiet neighbourhood for close to 20 minutes from about 6am.

"They did not shoot to kill. The first person escaped," said a resident who did not want to be named.

Regarding this claim, Mr Monari noted that they arrested their target and that he did not know about another suspect.

Another resident said, "They asked several times for the person to surrender before shooting."

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Legal Affairs
East Africa
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.