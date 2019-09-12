Kenya: Jubilee Official Wants Tuju Pushed Out

11 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Brian Ocharo

A petition seeking to have State officers disqualified from holding political party posts has been filed before the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal.

The petition targeting Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has been filed by Patrick Kabundu, the party's Mombasa County secretary.

Mr Kabundu says State officers who are holding party positions have contravened Article 77(2) of the Constitution and as such should be disqualified from their party posts.

"The officers who had taken the oath of office had sworn to protect the Constitution and that accordingly, they should not be in breach of it. Jubilee leaders have contravened the Constitution by holding a political party post while they are State officers," he said.

Article 77(2) of the Constitution says that any appointed State officer shall not hold office in a political party. Mr Tuju was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to the position of Chief Administrative Secretary without a portfolio. He is, however, categorised as a State officer.

The tribunal comprising Mr Kyalo Mbobu, Ms Milly Lwanga and Dr Adelaide Mbithi has given the party 10 days to respond to the issues raised by its member. The matter will be heard on September 27.

