Nigeria: Albino Nollywood Star Gives Hope to Thousands

12 September 2019
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Sarah Kimani

Damilola Ogunsi, 40, - popularly known by his stage name, the Gold Fish - is an albino on a mission.

As a teenager he suffered intense discrimination, but Ogunsi says acting gave him a voice.

"My journey started when I was a young boy," he said. "I remember that the first thing my parents told me when I was five years old, they took me to a party, and one way or the other while the party was going on they dropped the mic, and I found my way there, I picked up the mic and started talking and I entertained them a little bit."

Before his acting career started, Ogunsi worked as a merchant banker for a nearly decade.

Now, he frequently appears on Nigerian movie screens, though Ogunsi says he's got even bigger dreams.

"In my head, I'm James Bond, I'm Batman, I'm Iron Man," he said. "Those are the kind of roles I'm dreaming about playing and I'm training myself and working. I've started hitting the gym, trying to build my Hollywood body because those are the things I want to do and places I want to go and, eventually, start producing my own films."

Daily threats

Some two million Nigerians live with albinism, according to the Abuja-based Albino Foundation. Many face discrimination and marginalization on a daily basis.

Although a few like Ogunsi have risen above the societal bias against their condition, the situation is serious, says Demian Ivom of the Albino Foundation.

"There are villages and communities where persons with albinism or children with albinism, once the mother delivers the child with albinism, they'll be killed. In Abuja here, there are about sixty communities where this is happening," Ivom said.

Albinism is the partial or complete absence of melanin production in the body. The condition increases the risk of skin cancer.

Support

A foundation was set up in 2006 to combat the stigma and discrimination.

"The Albino Foundation was created to debunk the wrong information that people have about people with albinism and to create an equal opportunity for everybody with albinism to thrive in the society," said Afam Kasim, spokesperson for the Albino Foundation.

The government adopted a national policy on albinism in 2012 to help albinos enter the Nigerian mainstream and improve their representation in various sectors.

As that effort continues, albinos like Ogunsi are getting ahead.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.