Namibia: PG to Decide Fate of Woman Accused of Killing 70-Year-Old Lover

Windhoek — The prosecutor general is set to decide the fate of a woman who is in police custody for allegedly killing her pensioner lover when she stabbed him multiple times to death last year.

Taking the stand in Katutura Magistrate's Court this week, Victoria Goreses, 21, was informed that the investigating officer dealing with her case has complied with all the instructions from the prosecutor general.

During previous court proceedings, the investigating officer was given additional instructions that he needed to comply with in order for the prosecutor general to make her decision in the matter.

The prosecutor general is expected to decide whether to prosecute or not, what charges to prosecute on and where the accused will be tried.

Goreses has been detained at Wanaheda Police Station since her arrest in February 2018 for the death of her boyfriend Sakava Nathame, 70.

Nathame died on February 25, 2018 from multiple stab wounds inflicted all over his body.

It is alleged that the couple got into an argument on the date in question.

The argument got physical and Goreses allegedly took a knife and stabbed Nathame multiple times. Allegedly, the couple was arguing about fidelity matters, as Nathame had accused Goreses of being an unfaithful partner.

During her preliminary plea, Goreses took a no guilty plea, citing that she was acting in self-defence when she stabbed Nathame that fateful date in question.

Last year, Goreses had to undergo mental observation on the state's request, as she appeared to be disoriented and out of touch during her first appearance in court. The state wanted to find out if Goreses is fit to stand trial, and if she was suffering from a mental illness or defect at the time the alleged crime of which she is accused of having committed.

However, according to her medical report, she is fit to stand trial and can be held accountable for her alleged actions.

The report concluded that although she indicated that she acted in self-defence, she did not appear to be remorseful for what she has done.

Goreses is due to appear in court on December 4, 2019. Magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo postponed the matter for the prosecutor general's decision.