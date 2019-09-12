South Africa: SA 'A' Crash to Defeat Against India 'A'

Cape Town — India 'A' needed just under an hour to wrap up victory over South Africa 'A' on the final morning of the first Test in Trivandrum on Thursday.

The hosts won by seven wickets at the Greenfield International Stadium where they first dismissed the tourists for 186 in their second innings and then raced to their 48-run target in 9.4 overs.

It meant that they take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, which now moves on to Mysore for the second Test starting next Tuesday.

The result in this match was hardly in doubt after the home side dominated throughout, first bowling out SA 'A' for 164 and then replying with 303.

Despite rain for most of day three, the visitors were still in trouble when they resumed on the final morning at 179 for nine, with the last man to fall being Lutho Sipamla for eight - India's senior Test seamer Shardul Thakur striking to end with figures of 2-31.

Shahbaz Nadeem was the pick of the bunch with his 3-21.

Lungi Ngidi (2/22) then struck twice, first bowling captain Shubman Gill for five and then taking out Ankit Bawne (6), to leave the score on 24/2.

Srikar Bharat (5) was the other man dismissed, out to the spin of Dane Piedt (1/26), but Ricky Bhui (20) and Shivam Dube (12) carried their side to a comfortable win.

SA 'A' four-day squad:

Aiden Markram (Titans, captain), Theunis de Bruyn (Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), George Linde (Cape Cobras), Pieter Malan (Cape Cobras), Eddie Moore (Warriors), Senuran Muthusamy (Dolphins), Marco Jansen (Knights), Dane Piedt (Cape Cobras), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Warriors), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins)

Source: Sport24