Angola: President Calls for Combined Effort to Achieve Youth's Dreams

11 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan head of state João Lourenço Wednesday in Luanda said that the achievement of dreams and expectations of youth entails individual and collective commitment of each young person.

Addressing a swearing in ceremony of the State Secretary for Youth Fernando Francisco João, the head of state said many dreams and aspirations of young people do not depend only on the Government policies and society in general.

In his brief speech, Joao Lourenço said that it was rewarding to work for this group of society that exactly has many dreams and aspirations.

In turn, the new Secretary of State for Youth, Fernando Francisco João, who was speaking to the press at the end of the ceremony, pledged to work on the implementation of policies.

He spoke of improving the living conditions of young people and keep dialogue with this group of society.

Fernando Joao takes over from Guilhermina Fundanga Manuel Mayer Alcaim, who had been in the post since 13 October 2017.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Governance
Children
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.