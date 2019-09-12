Angola: President Calls for Combined Effort to Achieve Youth's Dreams

Luanda — Angolan head of state João Lourenço Wednesday in Luanda said that the achievement of dreams and expectations of youth entails individual and collective commitment of each young person.

Addressing a swearing in ceremony of the State Secretary for Youth Fernando Francisco João, the head of state said many dreams and aspirations of young people do not depend only on the Government policies and society in general.

In his brief speech, Joao Lourenço said that it was rewarding to work for this group of society that exactly has many dreams and aspirations.

In turn, the new Secretary of State for Youth, Fernando Francisco João, who was speaking to the press at the end of the ceremony, pledged to work on the implementation of policies.

He spoke of improving the living conditions of young people and keep dialogue with this group of society.

Fernando Joao takes over from Guilhermina Fundanga Manuel Mayer Alcaim, who had been in the post since 13 October 2017.