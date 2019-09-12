Angola: Drought Victims Receive 320 Tons of Foodstuff

Lubango — The National Civil Protection Commission on Wednesday delivered 320 tonnes of foodstuff to support the drought-stricken population in southern Huila province.

The bulk includes 270 tonnes of food and 50 tonnes of clothing and soap.

Some 173,777 people are affected by drought in the province.

The Provincial Commission distributed from February-August this year 555 tons of goods to assist over 40,000 families affected by phenomenon.

Addressing a delivery ceremony, the Secretary of State for the Technical Assurance of the Interior Ministry, Salvador Rodrigues, said that the initiative is part of the guidance by the National Civil Protection Council.