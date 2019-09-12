Cameroon: Cycling Tour of Côte d'Ivoire - Six Cameroonian Cyclists In The Race

The competition will serve as preparations for the Chantal Biya International Cycling Tour that will take place from October 16 to 20, 2019.

The second lap of the 2019 edition of the International Cycling Tour of Côte d'Ivoire took place yesterday September 9, 2019 along the Didievi-Tiebissou- Didievi over a distance of 81km. The race was won by Côte d'Ivoire's Sanogo Abou in 2h00'45". In the overall classification Burkina Faso's Sorgho Mathias is leading with a total time of 4h21'15".

Mbah Hervé Raoul from Cameroon is fourth on the classification table while Clovis Kamzong Abossolo is occupying the ninth position. A total of 26 cyclists out of the 38 on the list have the same time range as the first cyclist. Among them are Cameroonian cyclists notably Clovis Kamzong Abossolo (7th) Mbah Hervé Raoul (8th), Tella Arthuce (13th) and Yaou Gadji (24th) with an average speed of 40.880km/ph. Reports from Côte d'Ivoire say Cameroonian cyclists have greater chances of winning the competition. Six cyclists are representing Cameroon in the competition. They are Clovis Kamzong Abossolo, Tella Arthuce, Hervé Raoul Mbah, Yaounde Gadji, Kuere Nounawe Rodrigue, Priso Lobe Alain Junior all SNH Velo Club cyclists. The technical staff in Côte d'Ivoire includes Tega Martinien, Sports Director and Weka Jean Pierre (mechanic). The Cameroon delegation is being headed by the Deputy Secretary General of the Cameroon Cycling Federation, Njifendjou Ibrahim. Prior to their departure the athletes trained intensively in Yaounde under the supervision of the technical department of the Cameroon Cycling Federation. The competition that kicked off on September 8 will end on September 14, 2019. Seven African countries are taking part. Officials of FECACYCLISME say the competition will serve as preparations for the Chantal Biya International Cycling Tour that will take place from October 16 to 20, 2019. The third lap will take place today September 10, 2019 in a closed circuit in Yamoussoukro (18.4km