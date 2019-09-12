Somalia: Presidential Candidate Odowa Meets With Galmudug Chief Minister

11 September 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Galmudug presidential candidate Abdirahman Odawa, who arrived in Dhusamareb on Monday, met and held closed-door discussions with Galmudug Chief Minister Sheikh Mohamed Shakir.

The two officials reportedly discussed the ongoing efforts to form a unified Galmudug State with Odawa lauding the efforts and commitment shown by the Ahlu Sunna Wal Jama'a leadership and their role in the successful start of the Galmudug Reconciliation Conference.

Over 240,000 people displaced by drought, conflict and insecurity in Somalia since January this year.

However, sources close to the meeting said the two sides deliberated on how to allow the clan elders to independently discuss complaints and grievances among them without any interferences in a bid to amicably resolve clan disputes. The meeting comes as the Galmudug Reconciliation Conferences is underway smoothly and presidential candidates affiliated to the current government leadership and former president Hassan Sheikh kicked off their campaigns in the region to influence support for the bid for elections.

