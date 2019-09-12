Algeria: Justice Minister Presents Bills On Election Independent Authority, Electoral System

11 September 2019
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Minister of Justice Belkacem Zeghmati presented on Wednesday the organic bill on national independent authority of elections and the organic bill on electoral system in a plenary session at the People's National Assembly, chaired by its speaker Slimane Chenine.

The organic bill on the national independent authority of elections provides for the transfer "of all the prerogatives of the public authorities to the independent authority in charge of the elections."

It will have the status of a legal entity and the administrative and financial autonomy and will be in charge of organizing, monitoring the electoral process and supervising all its phases, since the convening of the electorate until the announcement of the preliminary results."

This authority will have all the prerogatives, which were entrusted to the public administration in the electoral matter and will have its own budget of functioning and appropriations destined to the electoral operations. It will supervise the electoral process nationwide and abroad.

Concerning the organic bill modifying and completing the organic law on the electoral system, the introduced amendments focused on the preparation and organization of electoral operations, in addition to a section devoted to the presidential election.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Algeria
Legal Affairs
Governance
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.