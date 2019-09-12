Malawi: Social Media Report Angers Minister Jooma

12 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Ayamba Kandodo

Minister of Transport and Public Works Ralph Jooma has expressed concern over social media reports alleging that a primary school in his constituency is in a poor state.

A picture purportedly of Luwi Primary School in group village (GVH) Kasankha, Traditional Authority Nankhumwa in Mangochi has gone viral on social media.

The social media post blames government for pursuing plans to construct Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers stadiums when schools in rural areas are in bad condition.

However, this has angered Jooma who took journalists on Tuesday on a tour of the area to see the situation for themselves.

"As you can see, the block was constructed a long time ago using Constituency Development Fund and it was a junior primary school. Later on, it was upgraded up to Standard Four," he said.

The legislator said in a quest to promote quality education, he built another block, last year using the same funds and this year, he also commissioned work for two additional blocks worth K38 million using Local Development Fund.

"These two blocks are set to complete in December this year. When complete, the school will have more enviable structures than schools in other constituencies in Mangochi," he said.

The minister blamed his political opponents for the social media post.

GVH Kasankha said the school, which has about 1 500 learners, used to be in bad state in 1999 before Jooma became legislator for the area.

