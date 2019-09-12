Sudan: Prime Minister Hamdouk and Ministers Visit Wounded Protestors in Hospitals

Khartoum — Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdouk and several of his ministers visited activists that were wounded during the December Revolution. The visit to the El Fadil and Royal Care Hospitals on Tuesday evening was "a recognition of the patriotic role of those who fought for success of the glorious revolution", a statement by Labor Minister Lina El Sheikh said.

The statement of the Labor Minister added that this visit of the prime minister and ministers to the wounded activists in the hospitals was the first, but will not be the last.

The official Sudanese News Agency SUNA, that functioned as the mouthpiece of the former regime, reported on the visit of Hamdouk under the title "Council of Ministers Visits Injured Persons of Glorious December Revolution".