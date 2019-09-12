Sudan: Hamdok to Leave for Juba Thursday

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, is due to leave to South Sudan State Thursday in his first external visit after formation of the transitional government.

Minister of Culture and Information and the government spokesman, Faisal Mohamed Salih, said that the Prime Minister would be accompanied by ministers of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Trade , Industry and Energy and Mining, disclosing that the visit will discuss the bilateral relations and horizons of joint cooperation between Khartoum and Juba as well as the efforts being made by Juba for achievement of peace in Sudan