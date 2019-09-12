Sudan: Decision On Collection of Firearms in Red Sea State Issued

11 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — The caretaker Wali of Red Sea State, Maj. Gen. Hafiz Al-Taj issued a decision on collecting licensed and unlicensed weapons in the State.

The decision calls all citizens of the Red Sea State who possess weapons to turn them over to the concerned authorities(police) within 72 hours as of September 1 , 2019.

It noted that the licensed weapons would be given back to his r owner once the security situations become stable while the unlicensed ones would be confiscated without punishing its owner in case of voluntary hand-over of the licensed and unlicensed weapons within the period mentioned in the decision.

The decision considers any person possesses licensed and unlicensed weapons or conceal it after the expiry of the mentioned period violating the emergency order No.(2) for year 2019 and would be punished by penalties issued according this order.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

