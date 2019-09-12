Sudan: Wali of Gezira State Lauds Sovereignty Council Visit to State

Medani — Member of the Sovereignty Council, Ayesha Musa Al-Saeed underscored that the Sudanese revolution has become an example for change in the world.

Addressing a mass rally at Al-Gargur village in Gezira State , Auesha expressed the Council pleasure over solidarity among people of Gezira State and stressed that they came to serve and work for achievement of peace for making bright future for coming generation.

Member of the Sovereignty Council, Ragaa Nicola affirmed the Council support to development and services in Al-Gargur village.

Member of the Sovereignty Council, Hassan Sheikh Idris described Gezira as Sudan's treasure as it enjoys tremendous human and financial resources.

Dr Sidiq Tawer , member of the council said the purpose of the visit to stand alongside the people , disclosing that martyrs and the injured persons and those arbitrary dismissed and missing brought the revolution and for sake of all revolutionaries we will work for achieving the aspire goals.

Wali of the State, for his part, commended visit of delegation of the Sovereignty Council to State and asserted that the visit to Al-Gargur village confirmed federal concern with rural area