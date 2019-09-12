Sudan: Sovereignty Council Reassured On Arrangements for Sucess of Summer Season

11 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereignty Council and Head of the Council's economic committee, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir was assured of arrangements made for success of the Summer season and preparations for Winter season.

This came when he met at the republican palace Wednesday Minister of Agriculture, Dr Issa Osman Al-Sharif.

Jabir stood on steps taken by Ministry of Agriculture to provide the necessary funds for Summer and Winter seasons.

The meeting discussed challenges facing the ministry and a plan the Ministry would draw up on making use of exports and agricultural manufacture in future.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.