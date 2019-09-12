Sudan: Sovereignty Council Reassured On Arrangements for Sucess of Summer Season

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereignty Council and Head of the Council's economic committee, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir was assured of arrangements made for success of the Summer season and preparations for Winter season.

This came when he met at the republican palace Wednesday Minister of Agriculture, Dr Issa Osman Al-Sharif.

Jabir stood on steps taken by Ministry of Agriculture to provide the necessary funds for Summer and Winter seasons.

The meeting discussed challenges facing the ministry and a plan the Ministry would draw up on making use of exports and agricultural manufacture in future.