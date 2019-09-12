Cameroon: Cycling Tour of Côte d'Ivoire - Cameroon On Top Roll

11 September 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The third lap of the competition took place yesterday, September 10, 2019.

Cameroonian flagbearers are working extremely hard at the ongoing 2019 edition of the International Cycling Tour of Cote d'Ivoire. The third lap of the competition took place yesterday, September 10, 2019. It was an individual time trial in the city of Yamoussoukro covering a distance of 18.4km. Inhabitants of Yamoussoukro had an opportunity to watch young cyclists display rich talents in the sport. At the end of the competition, Burkina Faso's Daumont Paul, finished first 17'47"52. Sorgho W. Mathias also from Burkina Faso was second (17'55"97) and Cameroon's Tella Arthuce was third in 18'12"06. Another Cameroonian, Clovis Kamzong Abossolo, finished fourth 18'28"78.

In the general classification, Daumont Paul is leading the table with a time range of 4h39'02". He is followed by Sorgho Mathias with a gap of 8" and Cameroon's Tella Arthuce who is 25" behind the first cyclist. Clovis Kamzong Abossolo is fourth on the overall classification table; 41 seconds away from the first cyclist. In the teams' classification, Cameroon occupies the second position out of the seven best teams. Six cyclists are representing the country in the competition. Out of this number only two have been able to finish among the first five. They are Tella Arthuce and Clovis Kamzong Abossolo. The fourth lap will take place today September 11, 2019, a closed circuit in Doukro (120km). The competition will serve as preparations for the Chantal Biya International Cycling Tour that will take place from October 16 to 20, 2019.

