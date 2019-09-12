Nigeria: Suicide Rate in Nigeria Worrisome, Says Lagos Speaker

The Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has decried the increasing rate of suicide across the country, saying it is high time Nigerians returned to the era of caring for their neighbours to prevent the worrisome menace.

Obasa who made this known in a message to mark the "World Suicide Prevention Day" said suicide which was hitherto alien to Nigerians have become a recurring incident mostly because of influences that ordinarily could be controlled.

The speaker also said it was saddening to note that people take their lives over reasons that could best be described as flimsy and which could be resolved with determination to succeed.

He, however, said it was a bit soothing to note that Nigeria is not on the red line concerning the rate of suicide compared to some other countries.

"The World Health Organisation (WHO) says despite efforts to curb the challenge, one person dies from suicide across the world every 40 second.

"With this alarming statistic, it is just expedient that we do more to be our brothers' keepers. We should also know that life is precious and that it is full of challenges, which when surmounted, become lessons in progress and success" he said

According to him, "The youth must avoid the get-rich-quick syndrome and learn the ropes to success. There is hardly anyone who became rich overnight. There are ladders that must be climbed,"

While commending the federal government for banning the production of some insecticides and other substances mostly used by victims he advocated for effective care for citizens suffering from depression and mental health issues