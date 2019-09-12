Nigeria: Suicide Rate in Nigeria Worrisome, Says Lagos Speaker

12 September 2019
Leadership (Abuja)
By Fidelis Ugbomeh

The Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has decried the increasing rate of suicide across the country, saying it is high time Nigerians returned to the era of caring for their neighbours to prevent the worrisome menace.

Obasa who made this known in a message to mark the "World Suicide Prevention Day" said suicide which was hitherto alien to Nigerians have become a recurring incident mostly because of influences that ordinarily could be controlled.

The speaker also said it was saddening to note that people take their lives over reasons that could best be described as flimsy and which could be resolved with determination to succeed.

He, however, said it was a bit soothing to note that Nigeria is not on the red line concerning the rate of suicide compared to some other countries.

"The World Health Organisation (WHO) says despite efforts to curb the challenge, one person dies from suicide across the world every 40 second.

"With this alarming statistic, it is just expedient that we do more to be our brothers' keepers. We should also know that life is precious and that it is full of challenges, which when surmounted, become lessons in progress and success" he said

According to him, "The youth must avoid the get-rich-quick syndrome and learn the ropes to success. There is hardly anyone who became rich overnight. There are ladders that must be climbed,"

While commending the federal government for banning the production of some insecticides and other substances mostly used by victims he advocated for effective care for citizens suffering from depression and mental health issues

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.