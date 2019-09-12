South Africa: Rassie On Captain Quinny - Everybody Respects Him

Cape Town — Proteas batsman Rassie van Dussen believes that Quinton de Kock will in under his new role as captain.

De Kock was appointed as T20 captain for the three-match series against India in India.

This will not be the first time De Kock has captained the national side.

In August 2018, De Kock led the Proteas in two ODIs against Sri Lanka following the injury of Faf du Plessis. The Proteas went on to lose both games despite clinching the series 3-2.

This time, De Kock will lead from the start of the series against Virat Kohli's men, who are coming off from a successful tour of the West Indies.

Van der Dussen, who is De Kock's vice-caprain, believes that the wicketkeeper batsman will be a silent leader and let his actions on the field do the talking.

"Quinton is one of those guys that lead by example, he doesn't always say a lot, but when he speaks he says something valuable," said Van der Dussen on Wednesday.

"You have some guys who talk a lot and some who don't. Quinny is one of those guys that prefers to lead from the front in terms of action and everybody respects him for that.

"Obviously, we know what he is capable of us a player and how many games he is won for South Africa and what he brings into the team. I think having the leadership band around his arm is just going to bring more out of him," said Van der Dussen.

"He really wants to do well in India and we want to walk away with a series win and everything we do is gearing up towards that."

The first T20 is scheduled to get underway on Sunday.

Play starts at 15:30 SA time.

Proteas T20I squad v India:

Quinton de Kock (Titans, captain), Rassie van der Dussen (Highveld Lions, vice-captain), Temba Bavuma (Highveld Lions), Junior Dala (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Highveld Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), David Miller (Dolphins), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), George Linde (Cape Cobras)

Proteas tour to India itinerary:

Sunday, September 15 - 1st T20I at Dharamsala - 15:30 SA time

Wednesday, September 18 - 2nd T20I at Mohali - 15:30 SA time

Sunday, September 22 - 3rd T20I at Bengaluru - 15:30 SA time

Source: Sport24