Sudan: ASRY Hasten Implementation of Rescue Program

Khartoum — Information Official at Associations of Sudanese Revolutionary Youth (ASRY), Omer Adam Omran called the interim government to speed up execution of the rescue program , pointing out that people are awaiting for economic breakthrough and decent living under the civilian state.

In press conference held at SUNA Wednesday, Omran unveiled that ASRY comprises 47 youth components of December revolution and aims to build state of law and a country in which youth be united with their different views particularly in the country' s peripheries , noting that the coalition includes all youth categories who were forced to do marginalized businesses to meet their needs.

He stressed that the coalition was one of genuine components of glorious December revolution.

Omran called the newly appointed ministers to tour streets not stay in offices , calling for funding youth projects to boost production.

He regretted harassments free workers face in localities and called for finding radical solutions to their problems.

ASRY Women Official , Um Izain Bakheet , for her part, called for unity among youth to building the country , calling for renunciation of partisanship , orientalism and regionalism.

She urged all categories of the society to contribute to cleaning of towns and fighting of harmful traditions.

Um Izain proposed for government to adopt the two shifts system in public work for continuation of production, easing pressures on streets and traffic.

She demanded reopening of parks which were shut down , allocating playgrounds for youth to carry out their activities , calling on all to return back to their states to contribute to production operation.