Sudan: Al Tawil Praises Daglo for Facilitating Reconciliatory Deal Between Kirr and Mashar

11 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Head of Liberal National Independent Party Chairman Othman AL Tawil has praised member of Transitional Sovereign Council and Commander of Rapid Support Forces Lt (Gen) Mohamed Hamdan Daglo for mediating in holding reconciliatory deal between President of South Sudan Salva kirr and the leader of the opposition Dr. Riak Machar during a meeting held between them in Juba.

Al Tawil told SUNA that Daglo initiative has attracted the attention of his party and was received by acceptance of South Sudan people.

Al Tawil called upon South Sudan sons that they had to cooperate and remain in solidarity for the future of South Sudan.

He said wars inherited nothing but poverty, displacement and asylum.

He pointed out that the direct meeting between Kirr and Machar was welcomed warmly by IGAD, appreciating the "Avant-Grade Role" of Sudan represented by Daglo who facilitated the meeting between the two men.

