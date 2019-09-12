Sudan: Education At Universities to Be Resumed On October 1st, 2019

Khartoum — The Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ambassador Omer Bashir Manis, chaired Wednesday at the Council of Ministers' Secretariat General a meeting designed to discuss the arrangements for resuming the academic year at universities.

In a press statement, the Minister of Higher Education, Intisar Al-Zain Segairon, said that the meeting has underscored the resumption of the academic year at the universities on October 1st.

She pointed out that the meeting has approved resignations of a number of university vice - chancellors, withdrawal of the university police and to get assured on readiness of the university campuses.