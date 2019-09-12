Sudan: Education At Universities to Be Resumed On October 1st, 2019

11 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ambassador Omer Bashir Manis, chaired Wednesday at the Council of Ministers' Secretariat General a meeting designed to discuss the arrangements for resuming the academic year at universities.

In a press statement, the Minister of Higher Education, Intisar Al-Zain Segairon, said that the meeting has underscored the resumption of the academic year at the universities on October 1st.

She pointed out that the meeting has approved resignations of a number of university vice - chancellors, withdrawal of the university police and to get assured on readiness of the university campuses.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.