Sudan: Khartoum Stock's General Assembly to Be Held Next Tuesday

Khartoum — The Khartoum Stock Exchange (KSE) is due to hold its 16th Ordinary General Assembly Tuesday at the Police House in Berri. The KSE General Assembly is to discuss the approval of the its agenda and review the level of recommendations implementation, in addition to the endorsement of the Board of Directors 'recommendation on the selection of the National Audit Bureau as an external auditor for the KSE to audit the accounts of 2019 as well as the review of the annual report of the KSE performance. The general assembly will also deliberate on the members' suggestions regarding the KSE activity. The meeting will discuss two working papers on (The Restructuring of the Financial Intermediation Companies) and (Management of Public Debt and Government Assets).