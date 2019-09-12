Sudan: Study At Universities to Be Resumed At Beginning of October

Khartoum — Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Omer Bashir Manis headed Wednesday at the Council of Ministers' General Secretariat a meeting on arrangements for opening universities where the meeting discussed requirements resumption nd stability of study at universities.

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Professor Intesar Al-Zain Sagheroun said in a press statement that the meeting affirmed the opening of universities on October 1rst , approving relieve and accepting resignations of vice-chancellors of some universities , besides withdrawal of university police once the universities become ready to take over the security role , making sure of readiness of student boarding houses and providing all necessaries for receiving the students.

She indicated that the meeting reviewed all issues propounded by students and professors as well as the different initiatives.