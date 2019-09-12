Sudan: Hamdok Affirms Sudan Keenness to Consolidate Relations With Britain

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, has affirmed the keenness of Sudan to strengthen its relations with Britain in all domains.

This came during his meeting Wednesday at the Council of Ministers with the Ambassador of Britain to Sudan, Irfan Siddiq.

The British Ambassador has appreciated the government concern with the peace realization issue and its decision to give it top priority in the transitional government programs.

He affirmed the readiness of the British government to support the transitional government in Sudan in the fields of public services and capacity building.