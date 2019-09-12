Sudan: World Bank Pledges to Support Sudan in Transitional Period

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, received Wednesday at his office the Director the World Bank for Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea and South Sudan, Carolyn (Carrie) Turk, in presence of the Minister of Finance, Dr. Ibrahim Mohamed Al-Badawi.

The World Bank's official has affirmed the bank's readiness to support the government in the transitional period and to encourage the donors to invest in the country.

She pointed out that the World Bank will boost the government projects in Sudan in the coming period.