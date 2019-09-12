Sudan: An Economist Demands Cancellation of 2019 Budget

11 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The renowned economist Suleiman Hamid has requested the minister of finance to cancel working on 2019 budget. Because he said it was estimated on unrealistic figures.

He told SUNA that the emergency economic program was good and positive in general terms.

However, he said the program required more clarity about the means adopted to remedy the economic issues.

He noted that the restructuring of the budget was a required action.

But as for the 2019 budget it had to be cancelled completely as it was estimated on taxation, borrowing from banking system and printing of currency and it put all burden on the public.

Although he said the minimum wages was SDG750 per month which was only enough for purchasing two kilograms of beef meat.

The total budget estimated for SDG67.8 billion and that 80% out of which allocated for defense and security spending and to those holding the constitutional posts.

Adding to this he said the deficit of the budget represented 25 percent and only 15 percent out of which had been allocated for the development. This he said would make the country depending on imports at expense of production process.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.