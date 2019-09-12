Sudan: HAC Supports Efforts of Stability in BNS

11 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al Damazin — Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Abdel Monuem Abbs AL Amir vowed to support efforts of Blue Nile State's (BNS) government that aimed at realization of peace and strengthening of stability in favor of the aspiration of the people in the state.

It notes that the state suffers war torn for nearly 25 years long.

There was an initiative led by the caretaker Wali of the state resulted in the release of Prisoners of War (POW) in the area, Amir told SUNA in statement.

He added that has been considered the beginning of the end of the population displacement from their localities, in Bau,Gassan and Kurmuk,.

He stressed, it was high time that the displaced population have to return to their homeland villages and enjoyed peace and stability.

The commissioner explained that Humanitarian Aid commission (HAC), national and foreign organizations including UN agencies were concerned about the human rights issues in the state.

He said all humanitarian organizations working in the state attended the ceremony of releasing the POW.

Meanwhile HA Commissioner appealed to armed holders be responsive to the call of wisdom, put down arms and resorted to peace as an alternative in favor of lifting the heavy burden of war suffering from the shoulders of the people in the state.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

