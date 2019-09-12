Somalia Hands Over Chairmanship of Arab League to Iraq

11 September 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmed Ise Awad handed over the rotating seat as the chairman of Arab Foreign Ministers on Tuesday in Cairo, Egypt's capital.

Addressing the final session of the Arab Foreign Ministers, Awad announced that Somalia handed back the chairmanship to Mohamed Ali Alhakim, the foreign minister of Iraq.

Awad mentioned that the 6 months that he has been at the helm of Somalia succeeded many things including bringing together the politics of the Arab League and their Allies.

In this year, the Arab Foreign Ministers were discussed more the issues and the crises for the people of Palestine, and the endless wars in Libya, Yemen, and Syria.

In general, the countries that united in the Arab League have met for all Foreign Ministries, and every year the meeting held in different Arab countries discussed current issues in these united countries. Somalia had the chairman position for the past six months.

