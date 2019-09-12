Sudan: Darfur's Zamzam Camp Farmers Protest Farming Restrictions

11 September 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Fasher — Farmers of camp Zamzam for displaced people near El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, will hold a protest vigil on Wednesday in front of the state government secretariat to demand intervention that will allow them to cultivate their land in the Abu Deleig area, southeast of El Fasher. They also seek protection against local militias.

One of the organisers of the vigil told Radio Dabanga that the governor's decision, that no party could ue the land until the conflict was resolved and reconciliation between the parties had been reached, was breached.

He explained that the local authorities in Kalemindo allowed the other party to use the land and prevented them from cultivating their land. He said they had spent up to 25 days in the area, suffering from rain, sun heat and mosquitoes, without being able to cultivate their land.

He appealed to the state again to resolve the problem and to allow them and others to cultivate their land, so that they wouldn't miss the agricultural season.

Armed herdsmen

Community leaders of Galab in Tawila locality handed over a complaint to the governor of North Darfur on Tuesday.

One of the complainants told Radio Dabanga that armed herdsmen, accompanied by vehicles with heavy 'Dushka' machine guns, trespassed on their farms with their camels and livestock by force of arms. He said that when the army confronted them, they threatened to use force. He urged the authorities to end the violence and to protect the farmers, so that they can harvest their crops.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

